Zane Musgrove makes Oldham move following Warrington Wolves exit

OLDHAM have snapped up former NRL and Samoa prop Zane Musgrove following his departure from Warrington Wolves.

The 29-year-old ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons player has signed a contract to the end of 2026 with the ambitious Championship club.

New Zealand-born Musgrove joined Warrington ahead of last season, linking up with coach Sam Burgess, an old Souths teammate, and played 38 times for them, including last year’s Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan Warriors.

It’s believed his departure from Warrington followed a bust-up with a teammate.

Musgrove becomes injury-depleted Oldham’s fifth recent signing following French duo, winger Mathieu Pons from St Gaudens and hooker Eloi Pelissier from Pia, centre Ben Davies from St Helens and backrow Ryan Lannon from Widnes Vikings.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity and I know what I am going to bring to this team,” Musgrove told Roughyeds TV.

“I want to win stuff and looking at the Championship, that is the first thing I want to win.

“I want to play more than anything having been in and out at Warrington, so that is the first goal.

“But Longy (coach Sean Long) has big aspirations, and I am right on board with that. I am as hungry as ever, I am a competitor, and I like challenging myself, which is why I am here.”

Long said: “This is a major signing for us and I can’t wait to see Zane play in the Championship. I know our fans are going to love watching him in an Oldham shirt.”