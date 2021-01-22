Zane Tetevano’s visa approved ahead of Leeds Rhinos move

Leeds Rhinos’ new marquee signing Zane Tetevano has received clearance to link up with the club.

The Kiwi representative has seen his visa application approved ahead of his move to the Challenge Cup winners on a three-year deal.

An NRL Grand Finalist with Penrith last season, he is expected to join the club next month, along with Fiji international King Funiyayawa.

Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “He has been speaking to some of the squad to get to know the boys and is training hard over in Australia.

“With the current lockdown situation here, it is likely that he will not travel over until later next month. He is an experienced international with high personal standards for his training. To ask him to move over here with his young family and not be able to leave the house for a prolonged period would be unnecessary at this stage. The plan at present is for him to come over with Matt Prior when he returns to camp.”