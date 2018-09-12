Albert Kelly hopeful of full recovery from concussion layoff in time for 2019 pre-season

Hull FC half-back Albert Kelly has expressed his frustration over a difficult 2018 spent battling concussion – but he insists he is hopeful of being fit and raring to go for pre-season training for the 2019 campaign.

Kelly has not played since July after suffering a third concussion of the year, which subsequently meant he was unable to play again this season.

However, having resumed light training this week, Kelly is on the road to recovery – and believes he’ll be fit and available for day one of pre-season training in November.

“I’ve been to Manchester eight times over the last few weeks getting the right advice about my injury,” he told HullFC.com.

“The symptoms have reduced a lot now compared to before. I’ve started back properly in training today and hopefully I’ll be able to be back in contact before the end of the season.”

Kelly continued: “It has been a disappointing season for myself personally.

“I had two spells of five weeks out earlier in the season and I was in a really bad place at that time. I just couldn’t wait to get back out there and when I did, I ended up getting the third head knock.

“I knew it was a different one because I felt weak in my legs as I was walking off the field.”

Kelly also revealed how he is desperate to play again in 2018 – but concedes with regulations surrounding concussion tighter than ever before, it is beyond his control.

“If it was up to me, I’d be playing this weekend but with all the new protocols clamping down on head injuries, it’s just not possible,” he said. “It is one of those injuries where you just have to be smart about it.

“It’s different because its not an arm or a leg; you can’t just strap it up. You only get one brain so you’ve got to make sure you look after yourself. You’ve really got to take it seriously because of the area of the body it is affecting.”