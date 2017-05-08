Castleford head to court over Denny Solomona

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford will return to the courts today in a bid to finally reach a settlement over the Denny Solomona saga.

The Super League leaders have been locked in negotiations for several months as they seek to find a resolution to the situation concerning Solomona, who Castleford say walked away from his contract in Rugby League to take up a deal with rugby union side Sale.

The Tigers subsequently launched proceedings against Solomona, Sale and the winger’s agent, Andy Clarke. The RFL is understood to be still investigating Clarke.

The parties broke off from court hearings to attempt to settle out of court. However, League Express understands those talks were unsuccessful, and the case will return to Leeds’ Mercantile Court this (Monday) morning.

The Tigers were seeking a figure in the region of £500,000 for Solomona, who broke Super League try-scoring records last year before opting to leave Rugby League.

He has since earned a call-up to the England rugby union squad for the summer internationals against Argentina next month.

Buy a copy of League Express today for comments from Castleford CEO Steve Gill on Zak Hardaker’s future with the club.