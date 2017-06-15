Chester bemoans ‘clueless’ Wakefield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester blasted his side after Wakefield were dumped out of the Challenge Cup by Salford.

Trinity put in a poor display as they slumped to a 30-6 defeat in the quarter-finals, suffering back-to-back defeats as a result.

Chester pulled no punches after the game, admitted his side were not good enough.

“We looked off the ball, we looked clueless all game and got out-muscled by a very good Salford side,” he said.

“We lacked any real conviction with the ball and we had no aggression when we were defending. The errors that we made and the poor contacts weren’t acceptable.

“There are no excuses, but take nothing away from Salford, they’re a great side.”

Chester was dealt a blow before the game with Bill Tupou, Danny Kirmond, Ben Jones-Bishop and James Batchelor all pulling out of the game the day before.

“Bill’s done a hamstring, or has a tight hamstring,” Chester said.

“Kirmo failed a fitness test, so did Ben Jones-Bishop with a shoulder as did James Batchelor with a hip, so we’re down on numbers.”

One positive was the return of Adam Walker, who made his comeback just two weeks into an expected eight-week layoff.

“He’s come through OK. He probably needs another week, it would have been better to leave him until next week but that’s the type of kid Adam is.”