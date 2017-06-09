DONE DEAL: Leigh land South Sydney veteran Bryson Goodwin

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

We were going to keep this for you until Monday, but here’s an early weekend treat..

Leigh Centurions have pulled off a major coup for the 2018 season with the signing of South Sydney veteran Bryson Goodwin.

The 31-year-old has agreed to continue his career in England next year, as League Express can reveal the South Sydney Rabbitohs star has agreed to join the Centurions on a multi-year deal starting from 2018.

Goodwin is currently in his 11th season as an NRL player after previous spells with Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs. However, he will make the move from Down Under to become a Leyther next year, linking up with a number of old teammates and the best man at his wedding, the current Leigh fullback Mitch Brown.