Featherstone are the biggest threat in the Qualifiers, says Beaumont

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont believes Featherstone Rovers pose the biggest threat of all the Championship teams in the Qualifiers.

The Centurions begin their Qualifiers campaign with a tough trip to the LD Nutrition Stadium, where John Duffy will take charge of his first home game since being appointed as the Rovers’ new head coach.

Beaumont has first-hand experience of Featherstone following Leigh’s time in the Championship, and he believes they have improved enough to challenge for a place in the Million Pound Game.

“Featherstone are without a doubt the biggest threat in the Qualifiers, from a Championship point of view. They are very dangerous,” he said.

“It is going to be tough for any Championship team to make the automatic promotion places, in my opinion, but Featherstone have got a real chance of getting to the Million Pound Game this year.

“The Featherstone we will face on Saturday is vastly improved on the Featherstone team we narrowly defeated last season.

“This weekend is very dangerous for us and we are taking nothing for granted. I would much rather take on Hull KR at home than Featherstone away.”

Beaumont continued: “I feel Featherstone – and Mark (Campbell) – would add a great deal to Super League and I for one would welcome them with open arms, providing they don’t take our place!

“If Featherstone got promoted, I feel they would invest in their squad wisely, bring good crowds and add real vibrance to the competition.

“Featherstone have great facilities, a solid off-field team and, crucially, a strong fanbase. I believe their attendances would sore in Super League and they are a club which re-invests prize monies to further their own growth and development.”