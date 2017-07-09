Fiji and Australia to contest Armed Forces World Cup Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The UK Armed Forces’ hopes of remaining in contention for the Armed Forces World Cup Final, which will be played in Sydney next Sunday (16 July) have been dashed.

Fiji’s 40-6 win over New Zealand today means that they and Australia have both claimed four league points and cannot now be caught in the battle for the top two by either the Kiwis or the British.

UK Armed Forces will meet New Zealand, and Australia will take on Fiji, on Wednesday in the final `round robin’ fixtures, in what are effectively dress rehearsals for Friday’s wooden spoon game and Sunday’s World Cup Final.

Results

Friday 7 July 2017

Australia 64 New Zealand 8

Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20

Sunday 9 July

Australia 38 UK Armed Forces 12

Fiji 40 New Zealand 6

Fixtures

Wednesday 12 July

Australia v Fiji

New Zealand v UK Armed Forces

Friday 14 July

Third v Fourth Play-off: New Zealand v UK Armed Forces

Sunday 16 July

Final: Australia v Fiji