Fiji and Australia to contest Armed Forces World Cup Final
The UK Armed Forces’ hopes of remaining in contention for the Armed Forces World Cup Final, which will be played in Sydney next Sunday (16 July) have been dashed.
Fiji’s 40-6 win over New Zealand today means that they and Australia have both claimed four league points and cannot now be caught in the battle for the top two by either the Kiwis or the British.
UK Armed Forces will meet New Zealand, and Australia will take on Fiji, on Wednesday in the final `round robin’ fixtures, in what are effectively dress rehearsals for Friday’s wooden spoon game and Sunday’s World Cup Final.
Results
Friday 7 July 2017
Australia 64 New Zealand 8
Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20
Sunday 9 July
Australia 38 UK Armed Forces 12
Fiji 40 New Zealand 6
Fixtures
Wednesday 12 July
Australia v Fiji
New Zealand v UK Armed Forces
Friday 14 July
Third v Fourth Play-off: New Zealand v UK Armed Forces
Sunday 16 July
Final: Australia v Fiji
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum