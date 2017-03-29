Former Castleford winger Denny Solomona opts to play rugby union for England

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona has decided to play international rugby union for England, should he be selected by the RFU.

Solomona, who is still the subject of a legal dispute between the Tigers and current employers Sale over his ‘retirement’ from rugby league last year, has made a flying start to life in the 15-man code.

He has scored nine tries in eight games and, after becoming eligible to represent the English national side, he has opted to do so ahead of other options.

“I think it just came down to circumstances,” he told Sale’s website. “They change, I enjoy playing here, I’ve been here three years and it’s the choice I want to make. I confided in my coaches and my family and they support me, so I’ll do whatever.”

“At this stage, I’m just trying to concentrate on one job and that’s here at Sale Sharks week in week out. I just want to focus on what I need to work on, and if it comes of, great,. If it doesn’t it doesn’t. There’s always next year, and the year after. I’m just trying to enhance my skills as a Rugby Union player, and I’ve got Paul Deacon and Mike Forshaw here to help me out.”

In June last year, League Express ran a story with Solomona where he was asked if he had ambitions to play rugby league for England.

“No, no chance, only Samoa,” he said, when questioned.