Grady calls for Fax to heap more misery on Batley

Shane Grady has never been the most popular player at Mount Pleasant, and he’ll be hoping to be even more resented on Sunday when he takes on Batley with new club Halifax.

The utility spent three years with Batley’s fierce rivals Dewsbury, where he formed quite a rivalry with the club in many Heavy Woollen derbies.

Both sides enter the match on the back of opening day defeats, and Grady is hoping Fax can get to winning ways and ramp more pressure on Matt Diskin’s Bulldogs.

“It’s only round two, but straight away there is pressure on us,” Grady said.

“But we’ve spoken about that this week. They’re in the same position as us. Clubs like Batley are likely to be fighting for those third and fourth spots at the end of the year, so beating those teams now will go a long way at the end of the year.

“We won’t put too much pressure on ourselves, but we want to get that first win as soon as possible.

“I always seem to go OK against Batley so hopefully I can do the same this weekend. At Dewsbury, it was always built up as a big derby and it was like a final.”

Grady, who made his debut for Halifax in their defeat to Featherstone last week, admitted that he was delighted to have joined the club in the off-season.

“It’s a good club,” he said.

“I was enjoying my time at Dewsbury so it had to be the right club, and I’m made up with the decision. Hopefully, I can get a good season under my belt for myself and the team as well.”