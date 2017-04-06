Joe Cobb retires from refereeing

Joe Cobb retires from refereeing

The Rugby Football League have confirmed that full-time match official Joe Cobb has decided to retire from refereeing to pursue his legal career.

Cobb refereed his first Super League game in 2014 and became a full-time match official in 2015.

Rugby Football League Chief Operating Officer, Ralph Rimmer, said “The Rugby Football League would like to thank Joe for his efforts and wish him the best of luck pursuing his professional ambitions.”

 

