McDermott backs Leeds to win the Grand Final

Brian McDermott saw his side pick up a pressure-relieving victory over Catalans – and stated his side can win this year’s Grand Final.

The Rhinos defeated Catalans 46-10 to ease the disgruntlement towards McDermott following last week’s defeat to Castleford.

Following his side’s victory, a third in five games, McDermott was adamant his side has what it takes to win at Old Trafford later this year.

“I believe we can win the Grand Final.

“I believed it last week but after that performance, I wasn’t going to tell anyone. But we can win the Grand Final.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be kicked in your nuts to find out the best of you.

“After last week we’ve still got a certain amount of bruising but you need a bit of that, although you probably don’t need the 66 points.

“Tonight doesn’t write off last week – it still hurts and we’re still embarrassed by it.

“But I’ve got the best job in the game and part of that is dealing with the losses.”

