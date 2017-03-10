Phoenician Cup Announced as Part of World Cup Warm-Up

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Malta and Lebanon will revise their Mediterranean rivalry on Saturday 6 May, in an important Rugby League World Cup 2017 warm up game for the Cedars. It will be the first time Lebanon’s new coach, Ivan Cleary will see his men in action.

The fixture is to be staged at the New Era Stadium, Cabramatta, Sydney, as part of a round of international matches to be played in the city that weekend.

This will be the third meeting between the nations, Lebanon having won the previous two – winning the most recent two years ago, 34-16, at St Mary’s Stadium. Malta’s last game was a come-from-behind 44-26 win against the Philippines, in February this year.

To ensure a carnival atmosphere, there will be cultural performances, merchandise stalls and entertainment throughout the afternoon. Among several curtain-raisers to the main game, Lebanon U18’s will play a Maltese, Heritage U18s, and there will be an inaugural outing for the Malta Women’s team.

Official details for the event can be found online at: https://www.facebook.com/events/223924111409387/