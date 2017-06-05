Powell describes Saints triumph as one of his “biggest wins”

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Daryl Powell claimed his side’s victory over St Helens was one of the biggest wins of his career.

The Tigers, without the likes of Zak Hardaker, Luke Gale and Michael Shenton, scraped to victory to secure their four-point lead at the top of the table remained intact.

Powell couldn’t contain his delight after Tom Holmes’ late try secured the result.

“It’s one of the biggest wins I’ve been involved in,” he said.

“For a team that had been played about with to roll into a game against opposition that had a significant rest period on us and a full-strength team and come out with that kind of performance was awesome.

“We had to dig in right at the end and the amount of scrambled tackles to keep them out shows the character we’ve got.”What we’ve become as a club is we’ve got genuine depth and belief that we’ve got something special here.”