Raiders set to add new recruits

Barrow Raiders coach Paul Crarey hopes to add to his squad this week.

To date the club have signed only Italian World Cup squad member Alec Susino from Mounties in Australia, but members of Crarey’s current squad are already on two-year deals.

They are currently in talks with other members of the promotion-winning side, which remains Crarey’s priority.

But they are also expected to bring in new faces to help adapt to life at the higher level, with Rochdale back rower Jono Smith understood to be one possible option.

