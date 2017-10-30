Raiders set to add new recruits

League Express
By League Express October 30, 2017 10:49

Raiders set to add new recruits

Barrow Raiders coach Paul Crarey hopes to add to his squad this week.

To date the club have signed only Italian World Cup squad member Alec Susino from Mounties in Australia, but members of Crarey’s current squad are already on two-year deals.

They are currently in talks with other members of the promotion-winning side, which remains Crarey’s priority.

But they are also expected to bring in new faces to help adapt to life at the higher level, with Rochdale back rower Jono Smith understood to be one possible option.

Buy League Express today for news from every Championship club.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

League Express
By League Express October 30, 2017 10:49

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad
Ad