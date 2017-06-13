Shaun Kenny-Dowall sacked by Roosters following drugs related charge

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sydney Roosters have sacked New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

The 29-year-old was stood down last week after being charged for cocaine possession last month, resulting in the Roosters terminating his contract.

“The Sydney Roosters have today announced that Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been released from the remainder of his playing contract with immediate effect,” a statement on the club’s website said.

Roosters chief executive Joe Kelly said: “Shaun has made a significant contribution to the Roosters’ on-field success across his 13 years at the club, and for that, we thank him. The club wishes Shaun all the very best in the future.”

In the 10 years since making his debut for the club, he played 224 games and featured in both the 2010 and 2013 Grand Finals.

He is due to appear in court next week after he was arrested at a Sydney nightclub.