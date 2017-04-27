Sky to televise Million Pound Game re-match in Challenge Cup

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sky Sports will broadcast Hull Kingston Rovers’ sixth round Challenge Cup contest with Salford.

In a repeat of last year’s unforgettable Million Pound Game, the two teams will lock horns once again on Friday, May 12th.

The Robins secured their passage into the last 16 with a victory over Super League outfit Leigh Centurions, while Salford defeated League 1 side Toronto to advance.

Now, the two sides will compete once again at the AJ Bell Stadium, less than six months since Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal condemned them Rovers to relegation.

Sky have also selected Featherstone’s last 16 contest with Championship rivals Halifax, which will be shown a Thursday, May 11th.

The two West Yorkshire clubs were drawn together in the sixth round draw, with a place in the quarter-final up for grabs for one of the part-time clubs.

Jon Sharp’s side defeated Halifax on the opening day of the Championship season in one of the best games of the season so far, eventually defeating Fax 32-26.

Full-time: Halifax 26-32 Featherstone Rovers If I see a better game this year, I will be amazed. Outstanding match. — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) February 5, 2017

Now, the top four rivals will battle it out on television after it was confirmed that the broadcasting giants had selected the game as part of their sixth round coverage.