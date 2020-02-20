BARLA National Cup continues on Saturday

Hopes are high that the two outstanding ties in the second round of the BARLA National Cup will be completed this weekend, after adverse weather conditions hit last Saturday’s schedule.

Fixtures

Saturday 22 February 2020

ROUND TWO: Myton Warriors v Queensbury; Glasson Rangers v Beverley.

The draw for the third round is: Kells v West Hull; Myton Warriors or Queensbury v Wigan St Cuthberts; Siddal v Ellenborough Rangers; Glasson Rangers or Beverley v Thatto Heath Crusaders A.

BARLA has confirmed that the final will be played at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium on Saturday 18 April.