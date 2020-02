Wakefield have suffered a major injury blow after Joe Arundel’s season was finished following an ACL injury.

The centre suffered the injury in the club’s defeat to Castleford and will now be unavailable for the rest of the year.

It’s another injury blow to Chris Chester, who is without fellow outside back Ben Jones-Bishop due to illness.

In further bad news, Ryan Hampshire is set to miss eight weeks of action after suffering a broken jaw in the contest.