Hull FC’s KCOM Stadium to host Super League Grand Final

The Super League Grand Final will take place at the KCOM Stadium.

The 25,000 capacity stadium has been selected to host the event after Old Trafford was made unavailable due to a fixture pile-up for Manchester United.

It will be the first Grand Final played away from the Theatre of Dreams, with Hull FC’s stadium instead used.

Super League Executive Chairman Robert Elstone said: “It’s unfortunate that the Covid-affected fixture schedules, of both Manchester United and Super League, mean that despite our best efforts we have had to find an alternative to the only home the Super League Grand Final has ever known.

“After full consideration of a number of options, we’re delighted to confirm that we will be taking the 2020 Betfred Super League Grand Final to the KCOM Stadium in Hull; a city and stadium with a proud rugby league heritage and one worthy of hosting the Game’s showpiece event.

“We will miss Old Trafford. Most of all we all will miss the nerve-jangling atmosphere created by 70,000 fans.

“The absence of supporters will bring into focus the challenges, and all too often tragedies, of a year we are all anxious to put behind us.

“For the first time in our history, the Super League season will reach its thrilling conclusion on a Friday night.

“We are excited about the new kick-off time. Friday nights have always featured strongly in the rugby league calendar.

“We set the bar high last year with a record television audience and we are confident that the 2020 Super League Grand Final at the KCOM will build on that success, writing another exciting chapter in the Grand Final’s proud and compelling history.”