Ian Watson provides update on Joey Lussick’s Salford future

Joey Lussick’s Salford future is in the air after turning down a deal with the club.

The hooker is off-contract at the end of the season and head coach Ian Watson confirmed talks are on hold after the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement earlier in the year.

Lussick, who joined the club midway through 2018, helped the club to last year’s Grand Final.

But his future is now in doubt after Watson revealed no deal was in place beyond the end of the season.

“Nothing has moved on Joey since the lockdown,” Watson said.

“Joey turned us down in April or May. Him and his agent decided they wanted to have a look around there and see if there was a better suitor.

“You’d probably have to ask Joey on that one, but we’re in the same situation, nothing has moved further on that. His agent hasn’t come back to us, it’s just that he wouldn’t be accepting the contract with us.

“At this moment in time, there’s nothing moving in and around that. If Joey wants to come back to the table nobody has ever said it’s off, but that’s up to Joey. He left us in that time of lockdown saying he wasn’t accepting that deal.”