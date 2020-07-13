League Express readers split on Championship and League 1 resumption

League Express readers are split as to whether to resume both the Championship and League 1 competitions or to postpone their season entirely.

A decision has yet to be made by the RFL with their deadline now set at July 23rd and League Express’ Readers’ Poll suggests why that is still the case.

36.14 percent of readers would like to see them resume in October when it could be possible to play in front of crowds while 36.03 percent would rather see the season abandoned until February next year.

A further 20.15 percent would like them to continue in August no matter what the cost to clubs while 7.68 percent are keen to see the competitions restart in December, taking advantage of the holidays around that time.

Meanwhile, this week, League Express is asking its readers to choose which team is most likely to win the NRL Premiership this year.

With all the games on SKY sports and no domestic Rugby League on show, interest in the Australian competition is at an all-time high and you can cast your vote right here on TotalRL.com on the sidebar.

The options are: Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, None of those five