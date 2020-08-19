League Express UpFront – Super League should take heed of Eamonn McManus

St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus is a formidable operator.

He has been the majority owner of the Red Vee club for 20 years and since taking over he has successfully built a new stadium that the club moved into in 2012.

And in that time St Helens have been one of the most successful clubs in the game.

Whether it comes to the recruitment of players, the development of its Academy, which is undoubtedly one of the very best in Rugby League, or the appointment of coaches, McManus’ record will stand comparison with any other club owner in Super League.

Having said that, he isn’t often quoted publicly, preferring to let his players to the talking for him.

So when he does speak it would be advisable for the rest of the game to listen to what he has to say.

And, as you will see on page 3 of today’s issue, McManus has spoken to League Express about the problems it currently faces, following the withdrawal of Toronto Wolfpack from this season’s competition and the proposal, which is apparently favoured by Super League CEO Robert Elstone and some of the other club owners in Super League, to run with an eleven-team competition in 2021.

The St Helens Chairman opposes this idea on two main grounds.

First, that the Toronto Wolfpack should have more time to test the market for a possible sale of the club to a consortium that would honour its debts and then compete once again in Super League next year. He recognises that to abandon the new market that Toronto uncovered in that Canadian city would be madness for the competition.

Second, he believes that a competition of only eleven teams would damage the reputation of Super League at a time when it would be at its most vulnerable.

If Toronto can’t compete next year, then he is suggesting that there should be a mini-licensing system, whereby ambitious clubs that are not currently in Super League could apply to be promoted into the competition to restore it to twelve clubs in 2021.

Inevitably that is not an ideal solution.

But then, in 2020, with all the disruption we have seen because of the Covid-19 virus, what solution could be ideal?

The answer, of course, is none.

But we hope that the Super League executive and the other clubs will take note of what he says and will not rush into having only eleven clubs next year.

That would be the worst of all possible worlds.

This is the UpFront column that appeared in this week’s issue of League Express.

To learn more about how to subscribe to League Express, go to www.totalrl.com/league-express