Near-perfect Warriors outclass St George

New Zealand Warriors produced an astonishing perfect performance for 75 minutes as they defeated St George 18-0.

The Warriors didn’t make a single error in 45 straight sets as they picked up their first win of the season, while the Dragons now have suffered three straight reverses.

Rookies Eliesa Katoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown scored first-half tries to give them a 12-0 half-time lead.

Nikorima completed the scoring with a penalty goal and a further try as he finished a move he started to wrap up an excellent victory.

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Herbert, Hiku, Beale, Maumalo, Nikorima, Green, Taunoa-Brown, Egan, Blair, Harris, Katoa, Papali’i. Subs: Lawton, Vuniyayawa, Paasi, Murchie.

Dragons: Dufty, Pereira, Wiliame, Lomax, Ravalawa, Norman, Hunt, K Sims, McInnes, Vaughan, Frizell, T Sims, Graham. Subs: Kerr, Lawrie, Fuimaono, Aitken.