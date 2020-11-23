Paul McShane wins Steve Prescott MBE Man Of Steel

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane has been named the 2020 Steve Prescott MBE Man Of Steel.

McShane, 30, beat Aidan Sezer, Liam Farrell, Bevan French and Lachlan Coote to the award, Super League’s highest individual accolade.

Since joining the club in 2015, McShane’s career has gone from strength to strength. He joined the Tigers in a swap deal from Wakefield, having previously being unable to break into the side at Leeds.

But under Daryl Powell, McShane’s career took off. 2017 saw McShane play an influential role in Castleford’s capture of the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final berth while individually, McShane was the competition’s stand-out start before lockdown as the Tigers enjoyed a strong start to the campaign.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Chairman Ellery Hanley MBE said: “The award deservedly goes to Paul McShane because he performs in every game he plays in.

“He is ‘Mr Dependable’ and everyone holds him in the highest regard.

“As a player, he consistently displays bravery, skill and athleticism.

“This is a man who wears his badge of honour in every action he delivers on the rugby league field.

“The phrase ‘actions speak louder than words’ fits Paul McShane perfectly.

“You only have to be in his company for three minutes to discover what a gentleman and first-class human being he is.

“We are so lucky to have him in our game.”

The full list of awards for the 2020 Betfred Super League season are as follows:

Top Tackler – Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants)

Top Try Scorer – Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Spirit of Super League Award – Rob Burrow and Mose Masoe

(Awarded to those who make a significant contribution to the sport beyond the field of play.)

Young Player of the Year – Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Coach of the Year – Adrian Lam (Wigan Warriors)

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)