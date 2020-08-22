Revised Challenge Cup schedule confirmed

A revised schedule for next month’s televised ties in the Challenge Cup has been confirmed

Castleford Tigers and Hull FC were originally scheduled to battle today but following positive Covid-19 tests at Hull FC, the match was postponed in line with government guidelines. The game will now take place on Sunday 13th September with a 3pm kick-off time at an unconfirmed venue.

The following week, all six Super League teams who received a bye will be in action, with Sky Sports and BBC set to broadcast two matches each.

Reigning Challenge Cup holders Warrington Wolves will begin their trophy defence on Saturday 19th September against St Helens in a repeat of last year’s final at 2:30pm on BBC One.

Wigan Warriors will be in action immediately after as they battle either Castleford or Hull FC at 5pm on BBC Two.

The remaining quarter finals, which sees Leeds take on Hull KR and Catalans battle Salford, will have their kick-off times confirmed in the coming days.

The competition will continue with the semi finals scheduled on Saturday 3rd October and the final set for Saturday 17th October. Venues for both of these stages have not been confirmed.

Upcoming Challenge Cup Schedule

Sixth Round

Saturday 13th September

3pm – Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (BBC TV)

Quarter Finals

Saturday 19th September

2:30pm – Warrington Wolves v St Helens (BBC One)

5pm – Castleford or Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (BBC Two)

Dates and kick-off time TBC

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR