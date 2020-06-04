Salford complete deal for Toronto talent

Salford Red Devils have completed the signing of Toronto hooker Andy Ackers.

The Wolfpack pivot will join last year’s Grand Finalists with immediate effect in a deal that will run until the end of the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old is in his maiden Super League season having previously played for Swinton and London, before joining the Wolfpack in 2018.

Wigan-born Ackers has scored 28 tries in 66 appearances for the Wolfpack and was nominated for the Championship player of the year award last season as Toronto gained promotion.

His arrival will leave many to believe he is a replacement for current Salford hooker Joey Lussick, but TotalRL understands the Red Devils see Ackers as a partner for the Australian, who they hope will sign a new contract with the club in the coming weeks.

“I took no persuading once I knew Salford were interested,” he said.

“Now I just can’t wait for us to get playing. I’ve been keeping myself at top fitness during lockdown, for when this season gets back underway.”

Head coach Ian Watson added: “Andy will prove to be a great signing for Salford.

“He’s a player who’s coming into his prime and will add a real attacking threat, especially around the ruck, with his speed and skills, while also stiffening us up defensively.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to work with Andy again, as myself and Rowls have already had the experience of working with him.