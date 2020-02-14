Silverware beckons in Pennine League

Title and promotion – and relegation – issues are about to be resolved in the Pennine League, and there’s plenty of action on offer in tomorrow’s programme.

Fixtures

Saturday 15 February 2020

ANDREW BENNETT MEMORIAL TROPHY (ROUND TWO): Fryston Warriors v Methley Warriors; King Cross Park v South Yorkshire Eagles; Shaw Cross Sharks v Eastmoor Dragons.

DIVISION ONE: Almondbury Lions v Drighlington.

DIVISION TWO: Seacroft WMC v Allerton Bywater.

DIVISION THREE: Sherburn Bears v West Leeds Eagles.

DIVISION THREE A: South Yorkshire Eagles A v Worth Village; Hollinwood v Almondbury Lions A; Woodhouse v Beeston Broncos.