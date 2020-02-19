Squad news in for Friday’s derby between Castleford and Wakefield

Castleford have welcome back Peter Mata’utia and Jesse Sene-Lefao for Friday’s clash with Wakefield.

The pair return from suspension and injury respectively and replace Junior Moors and Robbie Storey.

As for Wakefield, they’ve made one change, with Ryan Atkins replacing Lee Kershaw.

Tigers: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Turner, Peachey.

Trinity: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Arundel, Jowitt, King, Wood, Atkins, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Navarrete.