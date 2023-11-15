Super League 2024 Season Review: Warrington Wolves

Super League: 6th (P27 W14 L13 F494 A512 PD+85 Pts28); Play-offs: Eliminator; Challenge Cup: Quarter-finals

THE HOPE

Despite an annus horribilis in 2022, finishing second-from-bottom in Super League, Warrington kept faith in Daryl Powell as head coach for a second season with a much-changed squad. Success was demanded – and badly needed.

THE REALITY

For two glorious months, it appeared that the club’s decision to trust Powell would be vindicated.

Warrington won their first eight games, thrashing Leeds on the opening night of the season and then holding top spot for most of the spring.

Victory away at Catalans seemed to reinforce their title credentials, but in the following two weeks they lost to both Wigan and St Helens, the latter match showing some concerning cracks.

The Wolves recovered to win their next three but then fell off a cliff, losing ten of the next eleven. By the time that long run of misery came to an end, Powell was gone, a horrendous 32-6 thrashing at bottom club Wakefield sealing his fate.

Under interim coach Gary Chambers, Warrington won three of out of their last five to sneak into the play-offs, and they gained further respectability with the manner of their narrow defeat at Saints in the eliminator.

But that couldn’t hide the disappointment of another poor season, and one which was all the more frustrating after the way that they had started.

With a powerful pack led by Aussie recruit Paul Vaughan, and a pacy back division guided by the rejuvenated George Williams, Warrington finally looked the real deal.

Alas, a few injuries, a few departures and a few defeats exposed the brittle nature of the team that had so infuriated Powell since he took the job, and which remain a concern beyond his departure.

BEST PLAYERS

Few players have made so great and so immediate an impact on Super League as prop Paul Vaughan.

The former Australia international was immense following his move from Canterbury Bulldogs, leading their early-season charge and continuing to fight when times were hard too, making a mammoth 3,301 metres in total.

Also starring in their opening run was George Williams, who looked a different player from the one who struggled so desperately in 2022.

The halfback scored eleven tries and provided a further 20, reminding everyone of his enduring class in the year he became England captain.

It was a big year at international level for Matty Ashton too, with the winger earning his first England cap in mid-season and then playing in two of the Tests against Tonga.

That was on the back of another fine domestic season, scoring 18 tries for Warrington. From NCL to Super League, Ashton’s stock continues to rise.

IN QUOTES

“It comes with a stigma when you come over here as an Aussie player, especially when you come over here in your 30s. Are you here for the right reasons or the wrong reasons?… I’m not here to embarrass myself.” Josh McGuire, following his move to Warrington for 2023 – he played seven times, received two lengthy bans and was released in June.

“We get a smack on the nose and we’re in trouble. It’s bulls*** as a Rugby League team if you get a smack on the nose and can’t hold yourself together and crack on. It’s a tough sport, get on with it. That’s life.” Daryl Powell blasted his players in an extraordinary final press conference after defeat to Wakefield, and was dismissed hours later.

“I’m pleased to confirm I will take on the role of head coach at the Warrington Wolves for seasons 24/25. From playing in the Super League to having the opportunity to lead an incredible club, it’s a full-circle moment and one I am fully committed to and excited by.” Sam Burgess on his appointment in August as Warrington’s head coach from next year.

IN NUMBERS

98 goals by Stefan Ratchford in Super League, a competition high, two ahead of Wigan’s Harry Smith.

19 games that Josh McGuire was banned for in total, for two instances of unacceptable language. He only played seven times for Warrington before his release.

1,014 tackle busts made by Warrington, the most of any Super League team.

HIGHLIGHT

How long ago the promise of Super League’s opening night must feel for Warrington supporters now.

The Wolves blitzed Leeds with a scintillating display, leading 30-0 at half-time and scoring seven tries in total in a 42-10 display.

There were seven different try-scorers in Matt Dufty, Daryl Clark, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Sam Kasiano, James Harrison and Greg Minikin, and suddenly anything looked possible for this Wire team.

LOWLIGHT

Daryl Powell’s tenure finally came to an end at Wakefield after Warrington suffered a 42-6 humiliation to Super League’s bottom club at the end of July.

This was a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions, a miserable run of results that also included a loss to the other relegation-threatened team, Castleford.

The manner of the performance – 22-0 down after half an hour, with barely a punch thrown all game – and Powell’s remarkable comments to the media afterwards, made the coach’s exit inevitable.

PICTURE OF THE SEASON

Matty Ashton is brought to ground by Wigan’s Harry Smith (above).

