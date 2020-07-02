Toronto Wolfpack establish partnership with UK’s Department for International Trade

Toronto Wolfpack have launched a formal partnership with the UK Government’s Department for International Trade.

The Wolfpack have announced the agreement that also involves Betfred Super League and will help strengthen transatlantic trade between Canada and the UK.

It is welcome news for Toronto, who have been keen to tighten their trade businesses since inception.

“Sport can be an important bridge for sound, effective business between the two countries and has always been an integral objective for the club since it’s formation,” said Martin Vickers, the Wolfpack’s UK General Manager.

“This agreement which will see the Wolfpack co-hosting trade events with the Department for International Trade and helping our partners access new opportunities both in the UK & Canada.”

Mark Robson, head of UK Regions for Yorkshire & Humber at the Department for International Trade, added: “We’re excited to be launching this partnership, and to be working alongside Toronto Wolfpack and Super League. This is an important time in which to support exporters in accessing opportunities overseas, and to promote trade with Canada. Our aim is that this partnership will provide businesses with high-quality market insights, and enable them to gain market traction through Rugby League’s growing trans-Atlantic presence.”

The partnership will be formally launched on Thursday in which the details of the partnership will be outlined.