Warrington and Huddersfield set for Friday clash after Covid cancellations

Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants will lock horns in a rearranged Super League clash this Friday.

Both clubs were without fixtures after Salford forfeited their game with the Wolves due to having just 13 fit players, while Castleford have recorded 12 Covid cases, resulting in the game with the Giants being postponed.

Huddersfield will now effectively take Salford’s place in the doubleheader at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, which is a 5.30 kick-off.

The two teams met in the early rounds post-lockdown, with Blake Austin’s late field goal giving them a one-point victory.

Friday’s matches on Sky Sports at the Totally Wicked Stadium are:

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants 1730

St Helens v Wigan Warriors 1945