Young lined up for Jamaica

Jamaica could call upon some NRL experience for the World Cup after coach Jermaine Coleman confirmed that centre or winger Dominic Young is on board to represent the Reggae Boys at the tournament.

The 19-year-old made his Super League debut for Huddersfield Giants in 2019 and made one further appearance last year, before being snapped up by the NRL’s Newcastle Knights.

Young has moved to Australia on a three-year deal and he has impressed so far in two pre-season games, scoring a try in each game for the Knights.

He hopes to be back in the UK later this year as Coleman’s squad looks to make an impact in the World Cup.

“Dom is all signed up and registered with us,” said Coleman.

“Fingers crossed he has a fantastic season, but it is similar to what (Wales coach) John Kear about Bradman Best at Newcastle – I hope he does have a good season but just not good enough for England to get him on their radar.

“We had a group call two weeks ago and he joined us on that, so he’s keen to be involved with us.

“His brother Alex, who is at Workington, has come on board as well, so we are hoping that both of them can have an impact in the team.

“Now that we have qualified for the tournament there are a lot more people knocking on the door and wanting to help.

“We want to go to the World Cup and have an impact. We want to be a fresh face and be everyone’s second team that they are rooting for to do really well.”

