Bretherton makes Toulouse stay permanent

Joe Bretherton has made his loan signing with Toulouse Olympique permanent after signing with the French outfit from Wigan Warriors.

The forward has played a crucial role with Toulouse and their Qualifiers campaign and is looking forward to his first full year with the team next year.

“I feel good in this team, this team, this country,” said Bretherton.

“The weather is better than in England! I’m happy to have the opportunity to progress with the TO and I hope to help the club achieve its goal of Super League.”