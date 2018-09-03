Red Devils face battle to keep Hastings

Ian Watson has stressed the importance of keeping Jackson Hastings after his latest masterclass in Salford colours.

The halfback put on a clinic as the Red Devils hammered Halifax 62-4, with Hastings scoring twice and setting up several others.

Hastings is off-contract at the end of the season and is likely to attract interest elsewhere, but Watson is hopeful the Red Devils can keep him.

“We’ve spoken to the club and asked them to give it the best shot we can,” Watson said.

“There’ll be other clubs that are probably out there and want a little look at him now, whereas they didn’t, because of his reputation from when he came across. We did our homework on him, we spoke to a hell of a lot of people who gave us positive feedback on him and we were happy to take a punt on him.

“He’s in our system at the moment, he knows what we’re about, he knows what we like about him and what he likes about us. Hopefully we can have a good shot and keep him.

“He’s an NRL player. We know people are going to be interested in him. Whether he wants to stay here, go to an NRL club or face a different challenge, that’s for Jackson to make that choice. We can just make it as comfortable for him now and put the best offer forward to him.”