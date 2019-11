The 2019 BARLA Yorkshire Cup is at the quarter finals stage and six teams will be battling it out at the weekend to join Doncaster Toll Bar in the last four.

Fixtures

Saturday 23 November 2019

QUARTER-FINALS: Mirfield Stags v Siddal Academy; Cutsyke Raiders v Sharlston Rovers; Drighlington v Illingworth.

Toll Bar are in the semi-finals courtesy of a 36-22 success over Shaw Cross Sharks last Saturday.

The final is set for Sunday 29 December, at a venue to be confirmed.