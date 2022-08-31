Australia pre-World Cup warm-up fixtures announced

A warm up game and two Wheelchair Rugby League internationals have been announced for the Australian Wheelaroos, ahead of the Rugby League World Cup. They will acclimatise against the British Army before facing Wales and Scotland.

The games will be Australia’s first Test Matches since England’s tour there in 2019 and will provide valuable game time for all three nations ahead of the November competition.

Wales will host Australia in Cardiff at the Cyncoed Campus of the Metropolitan University on Saturday October 29, before Scotland take on the Wheelaroos at Medway Park in Kent on Monday October 31. Prior to that, Australia will face the British Army on Wednesday 26, also at Medway Park.

“The team is eagerly awaiting and looking forward to participating in these fixtures in the lead up to the RLWC matches,” noted Wheelaroos head coach, Brett Clark. “They will provide the perfect springboard into the main event and really give us a chance to put our game plan to the test.”

“Having watched the recent State of Origin Wheelchair series, the game in Australia has come on leaps and bounds” said Scotland wheelchair head coach, Mark Roughsedge. “The hard work that Brett and his team have put in will make the Wheelaroos one of the tournament favourites. They provide the perfect opposition for us to test our systems and processes as we roll into the World Cup.”

For Wales, it will be an opportunity to face Australia on home ground for the first time as they prepare for the World Cup and a ground breaking trip to Brazil next February. “Australia are a quality team, coached by some of the most experienced Wheelchair Rugby League participants in the country and populated with a core of experienced representative players,” noted Steve Jones, Wales wheelchair head coach. “This will provide us with the perfect match to use as a platform as the team prepares for the biggest stage.

“The thought of being able to play this game in Cardiff is huge, not only are we getting to showcase our amazing sport against such a noted team but the fact that we’re getting to do it in the capital for the first time is something we will all remember.”

WHEELAROOS SCHEDULE

British Army v Australia – 26th October 2022 (Medway Park)

Wales v Australia – 29th October 2022 (Cardiff)

Australia v Scotland – 31st October 2022 (Medway Park)