Bulls under budget after double swoop

Bradford Bulls coach John Kear says he is still under budget for the 2020 campaign after last week’s signings of Adam Rooks and Levi Nzoungou.

Forward Rooks has joined on a season-long loan from Hull KR, while prop Nzoungou will link up with Kear’s squad from Racing Club Albi XIII in January.

Kear is delighted with both captures and says there remains scope for further additions in January.

Kear said: “Our cue is on the rack for a little, while unless anything exciting comes up.

“We’re under budget still, and the new owners are very happy about that.

“We’ve got a good first-grade squad and a good reserves squad and we’re now preparing in earnest for the season to start.

“It’s also possible we will make further additions in January.”

On the two new recruits, Kear said: “I’m very pleased.

“Adam Rooks appealed to me all along,

“When Hull KR took a number of players from us, it was with the agreement that two would come on loan here, one of which was Rowan Milnes.

“After speaking with Tony Smith the other one we went for is Adam Rooks, who has started training with us now and who has been tremendous.

“I love his attitude and desire, and I know he’s got a very high work rate because I’ve watched him play for Hull KR’s first team on a couple of occasions.

“He will also add strike to our edge.

“Levi is a big, strong, raw-boned kid and he becomes part of a middle unit that has real variety now.

“Playing at Dewsbury on a tight, narrow pitch, that was something we were looking for.

“He carries the ball very aggressively and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Kear is also pleased with the make-up of the club’s new reserve team.

He said: “We’ve given an opportunity to a few people there.

“Halifax disbanded their team, so they had people looking for chances like Dewi Billingham and Jacob Smillie.

“Then we’ve got James McGurk coming in from Newcastle Thunder – he is travelling from Sunderland three times a week.

“That kind of commitment you have to admire, and you know full well that they are definitely there to seize the opportunity.

“We’ve also got a group of Bradford players that have come through our own system and we feel will put real pressure on the first team.”

Bradford Bulls 2020 reserves squad: Cameron Berry, Dewi Billingham, Ryan Butterworth, Keelan Foster, Brad Gallagher, Cobi Green, Bradley Ho, Billy Jowitt, Ryan Leadbeater. Luke Littlewood, James McGurk, Ethan O’Hanlon, Kian Oldroyd. Matthew Race, Ebon Scurr, Jacob Smillie, Murphy Smith, Sam Smith, Alix Stephenson, Vytas Vaznys.

