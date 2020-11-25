Castleford confirm Matagi capture

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of prop Suaia Matagi.

As revealed first by TotalRL, the 32-year-old joins the club on a one-year loan from Huddersfield Giants.

Matagi has made 50 appearances for the Giants since joining from the NRL, where he played over 100 times.

“I’m definitely excited for the new challenge and I’m looking forward to adding into the side,” he said.

“I know a few of the boys already and played against them a few times, every time we’ve played Castleford we always have some tough encounters and I know they are a tough, resilient team who always bounce back. Castleford is rich in history so being here and being a part of it, I’m excited to join and see what we can do in 2021.

“One thing I know with my story and being a late bloomer is resilience, I had to take a lot of knockbacks and a ‘get down seven times and rise eight’ mentality and attitude, that’s where it’s got me so far. I know with that resilient mindset and positive attitude going forward I think I can add a bit of value coming into 2021 for Castleford Tigers.

“Buckle up, get ready for next year. I know 2020 has been one hell of a year but come ’21 I believe we’re going to do something special and I’m looking forward to it.”