Castleford Tigers overcome planning hurdles to begin redevelopment of Super League stadium

WAKEFIELD COUNCIL’S PLANNING AND HIGHWAYS COMMITTEE has approved the planning application for the upgrades to Castleford Tigers’ stadium in a major boost for the West Yorkshire club.

The Tigers went to Wakefield City Hall today hoping to be given the green light to finally redevelop The Jungle after it being years in the pipeline.

And they finally were given the good news.

✅ Approved! The planning application for Wheldon Road upgrades have been approved by Wakefield Council’s Planning & Highways Committee! Now we await a decision on the Axiom proposals…#COYF pic.twitter.com/PbsGB5XWln — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) February 15, 2024

