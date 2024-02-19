Castleford Tigers-Wigan Warriors clash registers brilliant BBC TV viewing figures

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ fixture against Wigan Warriors was a watershed moment in Super League.

It was the first Super League game to have ever been broadcast live on the BBC. Of course, the BBC holds rights for the Challenge Cup, but it was a new era for the league over the weekend.

With a kick-off time of 5.30pm, the Castleford-Wigan fixture did have to contend with the Manchester City-Chelsea clash which also kicked off at the same time on Saturday evening.

Despite that, the BBC Two viewing figure averaged 357,000, Rugby League on TV has revealed, with a 2.8 per cent average share of the audience and a peak of a whopping 487,000.

To put this into perspective, Wigan’s play-off game against Hull KR last October had an average audience of just 104,000 live on Channel 4 whilst last year’s first Super League fixture between Hull KR and Wigan again drew in an audience of 303,000 on Channel 4.

It was a great figure to kickstart BBC’s coverage of rugby league, with commentator Matt Newsum once more impressing whilst pundits Ashton Golding and Kevin Brown were in fine form.

