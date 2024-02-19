Super League Attendances Round One: Hull FC, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers impress

THE FANS came out in force over the weekend for the first round of Super League matches in the new season, with a record aggregate attendance of 76,752 – smashing the previous record for a six-match opening round by more than 10 percent.

It produced an average crowd of 12,792, which is easily the best figure for an opening round in the 29 seasons since Super League was launched in 1996, and one of the best for any round in Super League history.

The figure is particularly impressive because every game was televised by Sky Sports, with the BBC also televising its first ever live Super League game when it covered the clash between Castleford and Wigan on Saturday evening.

Here were the attendances recorded at each of the games:

Hull FC 0-22 Hull KR

20,014 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night

St Helens 40-4 London Broncos

14.058 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 8-16 Huddersfield Giants

8,508 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 22-16 Salford Red Devils

15,126 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 4-32 Wigan Warriors

10,170 at Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Saturday evening

Catalans Dragons 16-10 Warrington Wolves

8,876 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

