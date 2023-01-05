Catalans Dragons star winger suffers shoulder dislocation as Super League club gives update on Sam Tomkins and Mike McMeeken

CATALANS DRAGONS have given an update on England stars Sam Tomkins and Mike McMeeken as well as revealing that one of their stars has dislocated his shoulder during training.

France international winger, Fouad Yaha, who became last season the club’s all-time leading try scorer, will see a specialist next week to assess the damage and potential timeframe.

Meanwhile, Tomkins and McMeeken have both undergone minor operations following the World Cup, with Tomkins suffering from a knee issue and McMeeken fracturing his wrist.

There is currently no timeframe for the duo.

On a side note, five players from Catalans Dragons reserve team have been included in the training squad of the Dragons to start the new week of pre-season.

Léo Laurent, Mike Parenti, Bastien Scimone, Ugo Tison and Tanguy Zenon have all joined up with the first-team ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

These five players, who made their Super League debut last season at Wigan, will be with the Dragons’ training squad from now on.

Head coach Steve McNamara said: “Having reviewed closely our reserve grade team since the start of the elite season we are happy to promote five of those into our full time squad.

“They will bring great energy and enthusiasm into the group and with continued hard work we will be looking to evolve them into future Dragons players.”