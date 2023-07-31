Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR keeping eyes on the present says Matt Parcell

MATT PARCELL says he and his Hull KR teammates will keep their eyes firmly on the present when they visit Wigan for a pre-Wembley Super League showdown.

Excitement is building in the East of the city as the countdown to the club’s first Challenge Cup final appearance since 2015 continues.

Rovers will line up against Leigh at the national stadium on Saturday week, August 12, aiming to lift the trophy for only the second time.

Arch-rivals Hull were beaten in the 1980 final, twelve years before Parcell was born, but eight years ago, as the hooker was starting his career at Brisbane Broncos, Leeds romped to a 50-0 victory in the showpiece.

That was one of six final losses for Rovers, stretching back to 1905, and Parcell, who joined the club in 2020 after a loan spell from Leeds the year before, is desperate to avoid a seventh.

But the 30-year-old Queenslander, who won the 2017 Grand Final with Leeds in his first campaign after moving from Manly Sea Eagles, knows Willie Peters’ side need to stockpile some league points if they are to make the play-offs.

They won 34-16 at home to Castleford on Friday, and are now preparing to go to Wigan this Friday, aiming to avenge a 26-22 golden-point home defeat by the Warriors in May.

“The race for the top six is so tight,” he said.

“Everyone is looking at the table and at who is playing who.

“But you can only control your own matches, and we have to focus on us and getting as many wins as we can.

“We want to make the play-offs and we want to be playing well and feeling good before Wembley.”

Rovers are hopeful veteran winger Ryan Hall will have recover from a calf strain for Wembley.

“He has so much experience and knowledge,” said coach Willie Peters.

