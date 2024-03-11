Championship 2024: Wakefield Trinity season preview, squad and prediction

WAKEFIELD will be out for blood this season under the guidance of new coach Daryl Powell and owner Matt Ellis.

Relegation has afforded the club the opportunity to hit the reset button, and while it’s expected to only be a short stint in the Championship with the club poised to return to Super League next year under the new grading system, the club are going to great lengths to improve their already strong ranking with over 6,000 season tickets sold.

They have also gone on an impressive spending spree to bolster their squad. Jermaine McGillvary, Iain Thornley, Lachlan Walmsley, Toby Boothroyd, Luke Bain and Caleb Hamlin-Uele are just some of the new signings making their way to the club, who have also retained 15 players from last season’s squad including the influential Luke Gale, Matty Ashurst and Mason Lino.

This will be a great year for the club to build ahead of 2025.

Watch out for… AT 19, Oli Pratt is one of the most highly touted young players in the game right now. He was on loan at York last season, scoring six tries in 11 appearances, and will don the number-three shirt for coach Daryl Powell as he looks to make a real name for himself.

2024 squad: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Oli Pratt, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Lachlan Walmsley, 6 Luke Gale, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Josh Bowden, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Renouf Atoni, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Josh Griffin, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Liam Kay, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Mathieu Cozza, 17 Luke Bain, 20 Toby Boothroyd, 21 Thomas Doyle, 22 Jack Croft, 23 Romain Franco, 24 Myles Lawford, 25 Isaac Shaw, 26 Harvey Smith, 27 Joe Law, 28 Thomas Delaney, 29 Ethan Wood.

Rugby League World predicts: 1st

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

