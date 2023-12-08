Channel 4 deal for Super League coverage not dead in the water

A Channel 4 deal for Super League coverage is not dead in the water.

Under the proposed new broadcasting deal with Sky Sports, the partnership would include the live broadcast of every Super League fixture, to the UK and worldwide in a transformative development for the competition.

Free-to-air discussions have continued to take place ever since the contract was signed back in August, with concerns over whether or not Channel 4 would be continuing its highly-popular coverage that brought in over six-figure audiences for each of its 20 fixtures over two years.

The terrestrial broadcaster has become a big hit with rugby league fans in the past two seasons, with hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton, pundits Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim and commentators Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor impressing thoroughly.

However, a Channel 4 spokesperson has told League Express that a potential deal could still happen with no decision having yet been made on the future of the broadcaster.

Ever since August, talks have been ongoing with the terrestrial giant, but with the season almost two months away and no sign of a deal yet being thrashed out, time is running out.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.