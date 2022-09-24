Confirmed St Helens and Leeds Rhinos line-ups for Grand Final

The teams are in for the Super League Grand Final, with both Will Hopoate and Ash Handley recovering from injury to make the line-up for St Helens and Leeds Rhinos respectively.

Hopoate’s return is the only change to the Saints team from their semi-final victory over Salford Red Devils, as James Bell makes way.

He takes a spot on the wing, with Jon Bennison retained at fullback, Mark Percival returning to centre, and Sione Mata’utia relegated to the bench.

Leeds make two changes, with Rhyse Martin also returning alongside Handley following suspension.

Handley is a direct replacement for Liam Tindall on the wing while Martin comes into the back row, with Zane Tetevano moved to loose forward, as Cameron Smith is chosen in the halves alongside Blake Austin in the enforced absence of Aidan Sezer.

St Helens: Bennison; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Hopoate; Welsby, Lomax; Paasi, Roby, Lees; Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles. Subs: Mata’utia Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield.

Leeds: Myler; Briscoe, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Smith; Oledzki, O’Connor, Prior; Bentley, Martin, Tetevano. Subs: Thompson, Leeming, Walters, Donaldson.