Cudjoe praise for Giants conditioner

Huddersfield Giants stalwart Leroy Cudjoe has praised renowned fitness guru Greg Brown after extending his Super League career to 15 seasons by agreeing a one-year contract extension.

The 33-year-old former England outside back’s decision to carry on came after fellow one-club man, 31-year-old club captain and Jamaica loose-forward Michael Lawrence, who made his debut in 2007, a year before Cudjoe, agreed new terms through to 2023.

Meanwhile, Great Britain forward Josh Jones has penned a three-year contract extension after impressing in his first season in claret and gold after moving from Hull.

Cudjoe has returned to regular action after struggling with knee problems for two seasons, and believes Brown has made a major contribution to his comeback.

The 42-year-old head conditioner is in his second spell with his hometown club, having worked for them from 2006 until 2015.

The former University of Huddersfield physiotherapy and sports conditioning student then switched to Salford Red Devils, earning widespread acknowledgment for his role in their success under current Huddersfield coach Ian Watson, whom he followed to the John Smith’s Stadium late last year.

“Physically, I’m feeling great of the back of a full pre-season under Greg Brown and I’ve certainly benefited from that,” said Cudjoe, who made his 300th appearance earlier this season.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby after missing a lot of time when I was injured, which made me appreciate what I’ve got here.”

Watson said: “There aren’t many players who will come back from an injury as serious as Leroy’s as be as good as when they left.

“He’s still at that level and he’s been improving as the games have gone on, and he is the right kind of senior player to be around our young talent.”

Jones played under Watson at Salford and said: “Ian has never been one to shirk the desire to win.

“He’s been in back-to-back finals (the 2019 Grand Final and 2020 Challenge Cup final with Salford), he’s in a great club with a great owner and board and it’s time to be successful.”

Huddersfield complete their season with a home game against Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

