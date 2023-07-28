Daryl Powell reveals why Warrington Wolves have fallen away in recent Super League weeks

WARRINGTON WOLVES started the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire.

Sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table, the Wolves won their first eight games before suffering four losses in six games.

And heading into Warrington’s next fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon, the Wolves are on a five-game losing run in all competitions.

For head coach Daryl Powell, there are a number of reasons for that downturn in form.

“There are lots of reasons why the season has gone the way it has. We have lost two overseas players in two different ways, we’ve not been able to play the same halfback pairing for a very long time. We have had lots of injuries, there are loads of them (reasons),” Powell said.

“But ultimately we have to be positive and play positive. We have lots of positive players on both sides of the ball and you do have to play in a positive way and hunt rather than be hunted.

“We have to have that mentality, there are some things we need to improve – quite a few things – but I see real green positive shoots to what we will do at the end of the year.

“When everyone is fit – which I hope will happen sometime soon – we will be a team to be feared.”

The Wolves currently sit in fifth, but just six points behind leaders Catalans Dragons.