Draw details confirmed for Challenge Cup semi-finals

The draws for the semi-finals of both the men’s and women’s Challenge Cups will be made this Sunday (10 April) and can be watched live on the BBC.

The quarter-finals of both competitions take place this weekend, with the men’s ties starting on Friday and finishing on Sunday.

The last of the four games, Wakefield Trinity’s home clash with Wigan Warriors, is on BBC2 on Sunday with a 2.30pm kick-off, and the draw for the semis will take place at half-time during that fixture.

All four of the women’s quarter-finals take place on Sunday and the draw for the next stage will be made on the BBC Red Button and iPlayer after 4.30pm, following three of the four ties.

Both women’s semi-finals will be played at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday 24 April, with the final part of a triple-header with the two men’s semi-finals on Saturday 7 May at Elland Road in Leeds.

Challenge Cup quarter-final fixtures:

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (Friday 8 April, 7.45pm)

Catalans Dragons v St Helens (Saturday 9 April, 2.30pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (Saturday 9 April, 5pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (Sunday 10 April, 2.30pm)

Women’s Challenge Cup quarter-final fixtures (all Sunday 10 April):

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (2pm)

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2pm)

York City Knights v Oulton Raidettes (2pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Wigan Warriors (6pm)